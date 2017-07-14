

CTVNews.ca Staff





Homicide detective are investigating after police responded to an aggravated assault call involving two brothers and found an Edmonton man in life-threatening condition.

Edmonton police arrived at a mobile home park on Wednesday night to find a 38-year-old man injured at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I was on the deck and all I can hear is screaming and hollering and swearing,” said Lena Corriveau.

Multiple neighbours confirmed to CTV Edmonton that the two brothers lived in separate homes in the mobile home park and had quarrelled before. Neighbours also said that earlier in the day, the older brother had backed his vehicle into a pool, causing an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation involving a baseball bat.

Police have not said whether any charges are being laid or whether anyone is in custody.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk