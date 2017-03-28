

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An Edmonton man is challenging a photo radar ticket for speeding because, he says, it doesn’t show the whole picture.

Jasmin Hodzic told CTV Edmonton that he was recently mailed a photo of his truck accompanied by a speeding ticket for driving 53 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone. He claims he wasn’t even driving his truck on the date printed on the ticket.

Hodzic went back to the school zone where the photo was taken to recreate the scene himself. He said he wanted to see where exactly his truck was when the radar camera took the photo and if he was actually in the slower-speed zone marked by two opposing signs.

“I was zooming in with my own camera taking pictures, trying to re-create that picture,” Hodzic explained. “The 50 km/h sign was not captured in the picture because it was zoomed in.”

Based on his own investigation, Hodzic is convinced that his truck had just cleared or was in close proximity to the sign marking the end of the school zone.

“I think it's a predatory operation, based on what I'm seeing,” he said.

Gerry Shimko, the head of Edmonton’s Office of Traffic Safety, said he’s not able to comment on one specific ticket, but notes that a radar camera photo is just one piece of evidence.

“In addition, all of these photos are accompanied by a peace officer who would provide testimony in traffic court as to where that vehicle was in relationship to when the photo was taken,” Shimko said.

The city handed out more than 7,500 photo radar tickets for school zone violations in January and February alone. Shimko made it clear that anyone driving more than 30 km/h in between the signs designating a school zone is subject to a speeding ticket.

Hodzic said he agrees with using photo radar cameras in school zones to improve neighbourhood safety, but he’s concerned other motives may be at work.

“My assumption here is that the rules are slightly being bent and possibly, depending on the outcome of this case here, being broken just to get more revenue into the city,” he said.

Hodzic plans to fight his speeding ticket in court next month.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson