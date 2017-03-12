

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton father's motorized car hobby has turned into a way to help brighten the lives of sick children.

With the help of friends, Brody Schram rebuilds customized, motorized, ride-on cars for kids.

It started when Schram purchased a Rollplay Audi R8 Spyder on Kijiji, restoring the car as a gift for his daughter Dayna.

"I love cars," he said. "I can't really afford the big stuff, so why not do the small stuff for the kids, right?"

Schram next turned his attention to helping children who suffer from illnesses, working with the Stollery Children's Hospital to find kids who would appreciate a car.

His newest car owner is a five-year-old girl.

Baelyn Buzzel suffers from large vessel vasculitis, which causes plugging in both of her arteries. Her immune system doesn't function properly and she has had a stroke.

As a result of ailments, she is unable to walk for very long.

Schram restored a bright purple car for her, which her parents say will change her life.

"This is going to enable her to go for those walks with the dogs and get out and do the other things that other kids do," said her mother Trisha.

Schram says he hopes to continue building souped-up four wheelers for children.

"Seeing her like this is awesome," Schram said while watching Baelyn drive around in her new car. "Putting a smile on her face, that is what it is all about."

With a report from CTV News' B.C. Bureau Chief Melanie Nagy