The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 4:31PM EDT
EDMONTON - A former convenience store manager has been charged with lottery fraud.
Edmonton police say the man was a manager of a store that was part of a national chain when the alleged fraud happened between September 2012 and September 2013.
It's alleged that the store manager was paying out non-existent lottery tickets to himself.
The man is accused of manipulating the store's accounting system for the payouts, which totalled $524,000.
The man's employer reported the fraud to Edmonton police in October 2013 and charges were laid this week.
Hassan Karim Choudhry, who is 31, is charged with fraud over $5,000.
