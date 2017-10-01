

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The pair of attacks in Edmonton that left a police officer and four pedestrians with undisclosed injuries on Saturday night opens a new chapter for terror in Canada, according to one expert.

The incident adds the first Canadian city to a growing list of places where vehicles have been the weapon of choice to inflict indiscriminate violence against crowds of innocent civilians.

“It is really the first time the ISIS playbook of attack, ramming people with cars and that sort of thing, is hitting the public in Canada,” CTV Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis said. “It is a bit of a wake-up call I suppose.”

A 30-year-old male suspect is being questioned by police after a white Chevy Malibu plowed into a crowd control barricade outside Commonwealth Stadium, tossing an officer about five metres into the air before slamming into a parked cruiser. Video shows the driver exit the car and appear to stab the injured officer on the ground in plain view of bystanders.

Hours later, a U-Haul cube van approached the stadium where members of the military were being honoured at a CFL football game. The driver sped off when asked for identification, swerving towards pedestrians during a police pursuit.

Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said it is believed the two incidents are connected. The name of the suspect was not released. Knecht said he was known to authorities, but there was no warning of the attack.

Lewis said targeting law enforcement and military personnel is a common theme for ISIS. An ISIS flag was found in the front seat of the car, but it is not known to what extent, if any, the terror group was involved.

Lewis describes the incident as a “classic ISIS method of operation,” though he doubts the suspect has tangible ties to the group.

“It was probably a lone wolf, although I hate that term. Somebody who has been radicalized in some way and brought into this extremist mindset, as opposed to someone who was directed by ISIS,” he told CTV News Channel.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said the working theory among investigators points to a “lone wolf,” in a media address on Sunday.

Lewis also notes the perpetrator of Saturday night’s violence appears to have lacked coordination and planning.

“It was a simple thing. He had a knife, no guns, no bombs. (He) drove his own vehicle, reportedly, into the police and then fled on foot. It’s not like he had a getaway car sitting there,” he said.