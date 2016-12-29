

CTVNews.ca Staff





A dump truck collided with an overpass on Highway 401 in Toronto on Thursday afternoon. The crash forced the closure of all westbound express lanes for several hours on a stretch of highway widely considered the busiest in North America.

Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Dean Korn said the truck was driving with its box raised when it struck the concrete overpass above. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

“For an unknown reason at this time, it appears that the box of the dump truck was raised at the same time it was travelling under the 400. The raised box struck the overpass bridge and became detached from the truck itself," Korn told Toronto’s CP24 over the phone Thursday afternoon.

No drugs or alcohol were found to be involved, according to Korn. Tow trucks attended to scene to remove pieces of the dump truck from the highway.

Westbound traffic was eventually directed to a nearby collector lane while officials with the Ministry of Transportation investigated the damage to both highways.

All lanes reopened shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

With files from CTV Toronto