A woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after killing four people while driving drunk has been moved to an indigenous “healing lodge” after serving just one month in prison.

Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst, along with their children Kamryn and Miguire, were killed last January when Catherine McKay ran a stoplight and crashed her SUV into their vehicle on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon.

McKay pleaded guilty last summer four counts of impaired driving causing death. A joint submission by the Crown and defence stated she had consumed at least seven drinks and had been driving at 120 km/h.

Jordan Van de Vorst’s father Lou Van de Vorst says he is shocked that someone who killed four people could be transferred from prison so quickly, adding that the punishment should reflect the severity of the crime.

“We miss our kids every day,” he said. “More than once a day, my wife and I think of our children and our grandchildren and my daughter in law."

Corrections Canada would not comment on McKay’s specific case but said that each offender gets assessed at intake and an individual rehabilitation program is made.

“Indigenous programs target offenders’ needs in the context of indigenous history, culture and spirituality while at the same time addressing the factors related to criminal behaviour,” Corrections Canada said.

McKay’s lawyer Leslie Sullivan said that she believes healing lodges make a positive impact.

Van de Vorst said he wants to see more consideration for victims. He also said he hopes McKay’s rehabilitation includes speaking out against impaired driving.

