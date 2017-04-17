Dramatic video shows Alberta firefighters rescuing horses from icy pond
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 1:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 5:08PM EDT
A team of firefighters from three Alberta municipalities teamed up to save seven horses that fell through the ice on Sunday.
The dramatic rescue was captured on camera and showed 35 firefighters from Hythe, Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie using chainsaws to cut away the ice surrounding the group of horses swimming in the icy waters.
Firefighters were able to rescue seven of the ten horses that fell into the pond, located in a field off of Hwy. 43, about 65 kilometres west of Grande Prairie, Alta. The other three died from injuries or exhaustion, County of Grande Prairie's fire chief Trevor Grant told The Canadian Press.
In video of the rescue efforts, a couple of the horses can be seen gingerly walking across the ice after being pulled from the water. The surviving horses didn’t appear to be injured as they made their way to shore.
With files from CTV Edmonton and The Canadian Press
