Clutching piping hot beverages, huddled over fires and sheltering in tents, dozens of Montreal parents spent the weekend camping outside in frigid temperatures in order to secure a spot for their children at a coveted school in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

In what has become something of an annual tradition, parents have lined up for days in advance of kindergarten registration at the Royal Vale School.

The school is part of the English Montreal School Board and teaches children from kindergarten to Grade 11. In addition to its bilingual program, the school is renowned for its enriched math and science program.

Every year, the in-demand school will accept a few dozen newcomers with priority given to the younger siblings of current students at the school.

The school offered only 32 spots at this year’s registration on Monday morning.

In a notice to parents of potential students, the school’s administration said registration would be on a “first come, first served basis” and that parents would be permitted to wait in the school. Another 10 students would be added to a waiting list, according to the notice.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @royalvalemom tweeted out a photo of parents gathering in front of the school’s front steps at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

@CTVMontreal Royal Vale School K's Registr. Parents are spending the weekend on the steps of the school to grab a spot... started at 10am pic.twitter.com/JHoncOT8L7 — Mom (@royalvalemom) February 4, 2017

One of those parents was Katie Brook. She told CTV Montreal on Monday morning that she and her husband took turns waiting in line outside of the school since Saturday morning. Despite the cold, Brook said their dedication paid off because they successfully registered their child on Monday morning.

“It’s a great school. It’s an amazing community now. We’ve met some great parents. It’s a very multicultural school,” Brook explained. “[They’re] great with their math and sciences.”

Another Montreal father, John Park, posted a photo to Instagram of his tent pitched outside the school in the snow on Sunday. In the caption he said there were “34 dedicated parents” lined up there over the weekend.

“-20c, people supporting people, oil barrels, fire, coffee, booze, and lots of smiles,” Park wrote.