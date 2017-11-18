Dozens of dogs rescued from northern Alberta town look for new homes
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 5:49PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 18, 2017 10:21PM EST
An Alberta animal rescue group has saved dozens of dogs and puppies from a town in the far north of the province, including some that were homeless and scavenging at the local dump.
The Calgary-based Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) joined with the New Beginnings Animal Rescue Society to make the 11-hour-long road trip to High Level on Monday.
The volunteer group says that 48 dogs were saved, but one newborn puppy has since died.
“Some of them were quite emaciated and dehydrated,” said Deanna Thompson, executive director of AARCS.
Thompson said the dogs will be adopted out, but not until after they are spayed or neutered, given medical attention and microchipped.
AARCS says those wishing to donate to help the dogs can do so through their website.
