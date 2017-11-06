

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of people hoping to find their potential fur-ever friend lined up for hours in Richmond, B.C. this weekend, to attend a huge adoption event.

Eighty rescue dogs went up for adoption, all pulled from so-called “kill shelters” in northern California.

All the pooches had been checked over by vets, spayed or neutered and given the vaccinations they needed. A B.C.-based non-profit group called Thank Dog I Am Out Rescue Society then arranged to fly the dogs out to Vancouver so they could find new families who had been pre-approved to adopt.

Paula Gillis arrived at the adopt-a-thon with her two daughters, who she says had been waiting a long time to add a new member to their family.

“They've been collecting bottles and cans for about four months so they could contribute to the purchase of the dog,” she told CTV Vancouver.

They quickly found a playful, friendly Shih Tzu mix that seemed a perfect fit.

The dogs up for adoption were all small breeds under 16 kilograms, and included mixes of Chihuahuas, beagles, Jack Russell terriers and more.

Small dogs are often hard to find in human society adoption rosters in Canada, especially in cities like Vancouver where many buildings have size restrictions on pets. But in many places in the U.S., animal shelters are so overwhelmed with surrendered dogs, they have to euthanize the animals.

“We've got dogs that never would have made it out of the kill shelter alive,’ said Susan Patterson, the founder of Thank Dog I am Out.

Negar Hadavi and her husband, Dominik Desbois, had talked for years about getting a dog. They headed to the event early Sunday morning and were delighted when they found a little black dog named Onyx to take home. Hadavi says it feels good to know they are giving their dog a new chance at life.

“It’s not just we're getting a dog; we're saving a dog,” she said.

