

The Canadian Press





Dozens of people were taken to hospital on Saturday after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a farm in Delta, B.C.

BC Emergency Health Services tweeted that 13 ambulances responded to "a major incident," and that 42 patients were admitted to hospital -- 10 in serious to critical condition and 32 others in stable condition

Update: major incident in Delta was at a farm where there was exposure to carbon monoxide.



13 ambulances responded to a major incident in Delta. More than 40 patients have been transported to hospital - 32 in stable condition, 10 in serious to critical condition. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) December 10, 2017

A spokeswoman for WorkSafeBC, which has taken over the investigation, said it wasn't clear how many remained in hospital on Sunday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred in a greenhouse nursery at Windset Farms, which grows produce such as tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

The company website says it's been in business for more than two decades and ships its produce internationally.

Officials speculated the carbon monoxide may have come from the gas powered engine of a pressure washer that was being used to clean the nursery.