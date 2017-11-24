

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. dog walker who spent two frigid nights lost in the wilderness was reunited with two of the dogs who huddled by her side to keep her warm during the stressful ordeal.

Annette Poitras, 56, was still in hospital Friday recovering from a fall that left her unable to hike out of the backcountry in Coquitlam, B.C. A helicopter rescue crew eventually found Poitras and the missing animals on Wednesday.

To lift Poitras’s spirits, owners of two of the dogs – Chloe and Roxy – visited her in hospital.

Roxy’s owners, Janet and Duane Kilberg, said their dog immediately recognized Poitras and jumped in the bed to greet her.

“Roxy was up on the bed licking all (over) Annette. And apparently that’s what she was doing to Annette out in the bush, and keeping Anette warm,” Janet Kilberg said.

She added that she’s “over the moon” by the safe rescue.

“Couldn’t ask for a happier ending,” she said.

Poitras’s husband told CTV Vancouver that a back injury has made it difficult for her to move. She had several medical tests on Friday and, according to family, she’s expected to return home on Sunday or Monday.

