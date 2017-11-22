

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dog walker Annette Poitras and three dogs have been found alive in Coquitlam, B.C., nearly three days after she was reported missing.

The announcement was made by Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin on Wednesday after two nights of a search and rescue efforts by multiple teams in the area.

Poitras, 56, is being airlifted to hospital. Her condition is still unknown though, according to CTV Vancouver, she was able to speak to ground searchers. The dog walker is also receiving dry clothes after spending two nights in the Coquitlam watershed.

Poitras, who owns the dog-walking business Annette's Doggie Daycare, had been missing since Monday afternoon, when she was out walking trails with her own dog and two others in a Coquitlam area that friends and coworkers say she'd walked many times before.

Before being found, Poitras was last heard from sometime around 3:00 PM PST Monday when she spoke on the phone.

Her van was found in a parking lot near the Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club and trails her husband said she often frequented for her business.

"She's done these trails many times. She knows these trails well," Marcel Poitras told CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday. He said she would typically hike the trails where her vehicle was found because they were easier terrain for the older dogs to handle.

Search and recue crew temporarily scaled back the search as a rainstorm haulted efforts Tuesday. Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Ian MacDonald said the case troubled everyone involved as there was still no sign of her or the dogs on Tuesday.

"That perplexes us. It perplexes the RCMP and I think it perplexes the dog walking community," said MacDonald who lead a massive air and ground search for Patois involving search and rescue teams from multiple communities.

Concern grew for the woman who was described as "athletic and fit," but unprepared for a night on cold and wet trails. The RCMP asked residents to stay clear of the search zone as rainfall intensified.

"The families ask that you pray for them and that you hope for a good outcome," said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. "The best thing you can right now is stay at home and leave it to the experts."

Videos shared on Poitras' Facebook page for Annette's Doggie Daycare revealed a woman passionate about being out in nature with dogs. Dozens of videos show groups of three or more dogs on hikes during all seasons with Poitras on trails in the Coquitlam area.

Rescued with Poitras are a Border Collie named Chloe, a Puggle named Bubba and a Boxer named Roxy, according to a tweet by Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

Dogs are labelled in photo below



Chloe: Border Collie

Bubba: Puggle

Roxy: Boxer pic.twitter.com/020GpKgkmk — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) November 21, 2017