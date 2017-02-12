

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





A Vancouver police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a dog from an icy demise, after the animal chased a ball out onto a frozen lagoon and fell through the surface.

The dog slipped under the surface of the partially-frozen Lost Lagoon at Stanley Park in Vancouver on Friday, when several police officers were alerted to the problem.

Const. Peter Colenutt declared he was going in after the pup, and after stripping off his jacket, he plunged into the water with a rescue rope in one hand.

"With his co-workers holding the other end, he made his way to the dog," Const. Jason Doucette told CTV Vancouver on Saturday.

Colenutt collared the chilly canine and the two worked their way back to shore, wading through the slushy water.

Photos posted online show Colenutt emerging from the water, wearing pants and a short-sleeved officer's uniform, with one hand gripping the rope and the other around the dog's collar.

Colenutt has already won acclaim for his water rescue efforts, after he and another officer saved a panicked swimmer in Stanley Park last June.

Police Chief Adam Palmer praised Colenutt for his efforts on Twitter.

"Very proud of VPD officer Peter Colenutt for saving this dog in distress," Palmer tweeted. "One of our many hero cops."