

CTVNews.ca Staff





The owner of a Toronto dog rescue group is furious after learning that one of the animals her group brought to Canada from Greece bolted from handlers at Pearson Airport.

The dog, a 7-kg Pomeranian/ Papillon mix named Emily, arrived at the airport from Greece on Monday afternoon. She arrived Monday afternoon with five other dogs from the Toronto-based organization, Stray Paws from Greece Dog Rescue.

While their paperwork was being processed, the dogs were let out of their crates to relieve themselves in a parking lot. That’s when Emily bolted.

Canada Border Services agents were in charge of the dogs. For reasons not clear, it appears they released the dogs in a small parking lot that had no fencing, with direct access to the highway.

The founder of Stray Paws from Greece, Tasoula Somers, told CTV Toronto she is completely distraught and angry that one of the dogs went missing.

She says when the dogs’ flight arrived, they were held up for three hours while their escorts were questioned by customs agents.

Her group has brought over dogs from Greece many times and Somers says, the escorts had all the proper paperwork, and had never experienced such a long delay at Customs before.

After searching until 2 a.m, on Tuesday morning Somers told CTV Toronto that she plans to assemble a group of expert dog catchers to continue the hunt for Emily.