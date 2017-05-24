WARNING: Some readers may find details in the following story to be distressing

A dog is in critical condition after it was found beaten, strangled, wrapped in a sheet and buried alive in a field east of Montreal.

The animal was found in a shallow grave by a pedestrian on Tuesday morning, in the community of Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, Que. The pedestrian heard the dog whimpering and spotted its paw sticking out of the dirt, the SPCA said.

Police recovered the dog from the hole and took it to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The dog, which appears to be a mastiff, was in critical but stable condition Tuesday night, according to the Montegerie SPCA.

"He's awake, but not able to stand," Linda Robertson of the SPCA said.

The dog's breathing was very light when it was found, but vets hope it will pull through.

"It looked like it had been hit with a blunt object, and probably they tried to strangle the dog as well," she said. "Obviously, they thought this dog was going to die."

Vets did not find a microchip on the dog, which might have allowed them to locate its owner. However, the animal appeared to be a healthy weight when it was found.

Robertson credited the pedestrian with saving the animal's life. "If he hadn't come (Tuesday) to that property the dog would have been dead," she said.

She added that the animal likely survived because there wasn't much dirt on its head, and it appeared to have been partially sheltered by the sheet.

The incident comes just four months after a pair of missing dogs were tortured, strangled, killed and dumped in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, a community approximately 25 kilometres north of Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford. The dogs had been reported missing by their owners in Saint-Cecile-de-Milton, which is at roughly the halfway point between Saint-Velerien-de-Milton and Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford.

Surete du Quebec are investigating Tuesday's case. They have not indicated whether they believe it's connected to the earlier dog deaths.

With files from CTV Montreal