

CTVNews.ca Staff





Animal protection officers in Abbotsford, B.C. are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a Doberman puppy was found in distress on the side of a road following a botched attempt at tail cropping.

The three-month-old puppy was found over the weekend with a zip tie wrapped around its tail, says Marcie Moriarty, the chief prevention and enforcement officer for the B.C. SPCA.

“There was a plastic zip tie that was placed on her tail in what we can only guess was a barbaric attempt at a home tail docking,” Moriarty told CTV Vancouver.

Sarah Ringer of the Abbotsford SPCA, who is helping to care for the dog as she recovers, says the attempt at “cosmetic cropping” could have killed the pup.

“It was tightened on to the point she was severely infected and it was pussing and oozing. And she was also pretty underweight when she came into us,” she said.

Last November, the College of Veterinarians of British Columbia voted to ban cosmetic tail dockings, bringing the province in line with much of the rest of Canada. http://bc.ctvnews.ca/b-c-bans-tail-docking-for-dogs-horses-and-cattle-1.3151647

The new rules mean that if the person or persons responsible for the Doberman puppy’s injuries are found, they could face a fine of up to $75,000 or five years in jail.

B.C. SPCA investigators are intent on finding the dog’s owner, fearing that they could have more dogs that are in danger.

“We're looking for whether someone knows of a breeder in that area, because of course if there are other puppies, we're going to be concerned that they're suffering,” says Moriarty.

The Doberman, who’s been named Lola, is expected to make a full recovery. Once she is spayed, the Abbotsford SPCA will make her available for adoption.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith