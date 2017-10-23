Dishwasher danger: 61,000 models recalled in Canada
This undated product image shows a Kenmore dishwasher. (Kenmore/AP Photo)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 3:02PM EDT
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for 61,000 dishwashers due to a potential fire hazard.
Sold between January 2013 and May 2015, the Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air brand dishwashers all feature power cords that can overheat, posing a potential fire hazard. While the dishwashers’ manufacturer, BSH Home Appliances, has received no reports of property damage in Canada, there have been five reports in the United States, where 408,000 of the machines were sold. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.
For a full list of affected models, see Health Canada’s online recall notice. Model and serial numbers are printed on your machine, either on the top of its inner door panel or on the right side of the dishwasher panel.
If you have one of the dishwashers affected by the recall, you are advised to stop using it immediately and call the Safety Recall Hotline at 1-888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST for a free inspection and repair.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dalhousie University accused of censoring political expression
- Bears killed after biting, scratching two people in Mission, B.C.
- Dishwasher danger: 61,000 models recalled in Canada
- Nova Scotia's new cyberbullying legislation 'too cautious,' expert says
- Alta. mom's boyfriend charged in death of 16-month-old