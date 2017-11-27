Disabled cargo ship under tow to community in eastern Newfoundland: coast guard
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 7:37AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 8:53AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A disabled cargo ship has been towed to a community on Newfoundland's east coast after running into trouble in rough seas.
The Canadian Coast Guard says the MV Baby Leeyn arrived in the port of Argentia at about 9 a.m. local time today after being towed by MT Placentia Hope and accompanied by the coast guard ship Sir William Alexander.
The coast guard said weather and sea conditions had improved significantly since the 132-metre cargo ship with nearly 300 tons of fuel onboard was hit with engine trouble just after midnight Sunday.
The vessel had been drifting in rough seas, with gusting winds pushing waves up to about three metres.
MV Baby Leeyn was not carrying any cargo when it left port from Argentia, and the coast guard said there are no reports of pollution release.
The 11-person crew had set sail for Romania on the weekend, but soon encountered mechanical problems that set it adrift.
