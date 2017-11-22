

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mysterious Second World War helmet lost for decades has finally been returned to its rightful owners, thanks to some sleuthing and luck online.

The Di Cecco family first discovered the helmet when they moved into a Toronto-area home in the 1960s. It had been left in a basement storage room by the house's previous owners.

The helmet was eventually passed down to grandson Phill Di Cecco, who decided to trace back its origins.

The only real clue came on the chinstrap, where the name "J.E. Gagnon" is inscribed. Di Cecco got to work.

"I was just genuinely curious at the time," he said. "I just wanted to know a little bit more about it."

Military records showed a young Metis soldier named Joseph Edward Gagnon who left his reserve in northern Manitoba to serve in the war. He died on the battlefield in Italy in 1941, at the age of 23 -- just one year older than Di Cecco.

On Remembrance Day, Di Cecco wrote a Facebook post about the helmet in an effort to find some of Gagnon's descendants.

A week later, he had made a connection with Gagnon's relatives in Winnipeg.

Cecile Restiaux caught wind of the post and frantically called her brother Eugene with the news that someone had found their uncle's helmet -- a man neither of them knew much about.

"It's almost like someone's calling me from the dead," Cecile said.

The Restiaux family plans to put the helmet in a museum with photos of Gagnon so everyone can learn about their long-lost uncle.

For Di Cecco, he's just happy the helmet can be returned to its owner's extended family.

"It was such a shot in the dark trying to actually contact anyone, so to actually have it at this point is pretty incredible," he said.

With a report from CTV's Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon