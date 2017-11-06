

The Canadian Press





Montreal's new mayor began her first day on the job like any other: making breakfast for her children.

Valerie Plante says she made toast this morning before beginning a round of telephone calls with provincial and federal officials.

Plante, 43, caused a major surprise in Sunday's mayoral election, winning more than 51 per cent of the vote to defeat incumbent Denis Coderre.

The relative political newcomer told reporters outside city hall this morning she wants to get going quickly on projects involving the provincial and federal governments.

Plante is promising open and transparent government and says her style of leadership is different from Coderre's.

While Montreal's economy boomed during his mandate, Coderre was often branded by opponents as an arrogant leader who made hasty decisions with little consultation.