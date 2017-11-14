'Dangerous' suspect sought after shooting death of Sask. teen
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 10:20AM EST
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. -- The RCMP is looking for a person they consider armed and dangerous following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Police say the teen died in hospital after he was found in a home late Monday morning suffering from gunshot wounds.
His name has not been released.
Mounties say the suspect they are seeking is a male.
The Northwest School Division posted a message on social media Monday evening which said classes will be held Tuesday as scheduled.
The division also says a team of counsellors is being made available to students who may need extra support at school.
