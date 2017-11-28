

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Dalhousie University is keeping extra headscarves on hand to ensure Muslim women will have a replacement if theirs is stolen by an attacker, a move prompted by concern on campus that Islamophobic acts are on the rise.

The president of Dalhousie’s student union, Amina Abawajy, says she is aware of several incidents in which Muslim women have been targeted, and the victims are often reluctant to report them to school officials or police.

“I’m worried about my safety,” she told CTV Atlantic on Monday. “I’m worried about the safety of all the marginalized people on this campus.”

The student union collaborated with the Nova Scotia Public Interest Research Group on the “emergency hijab kits.” Both groups want to see them circulated more broadly.

Dalhousie security services can deploy the kits anywhere on campus, in the event someone needs a new hijab. But the university remains skeptical about the demand.

“The university has not had a case where somebody has had their headdress targeted,” Dalhousie University Senior Communication Manager Janet Bryson said in a statement to CTV Atlantic. “Our expectation is they won’t have to be used.”

Abawajy notes several kits have already been handed out, proof she said that proactive steps need to be taken to ensure the safety of students while acts of Islamophobia continue on campus.

She said the student union recently received a voicemail on an office phone line suggesting, “We belong in Guantanamo,” a reference to the U.S. detention camp established in Cuba in 2002, in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

“It’s a real threat,” Abawajy said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown