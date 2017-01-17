

CTVNews.ca Staff





A cyclist who was shown on video being pushed into an intersection by a car says the driver slapped him afterward, in a moment not captured on camera.

Victor Jung, a music teacher and avid cyclist, says he wants the driver charged with assault following the encounter, which took place at a busy intersection in Ottawa last Thursday.

Video captured by a passer-by shows the standoff unfolding, with Jung holding his bike perpendicular to the car, and the car advancing on him.

The rest of the encounter is not shown. However, Jung says it all started when the vehicle came up behind him at the stop light.

"He pushes on the gas and drives into my legs, and I go, 'Are you crazy?'" Jung told CTV Ottawa on Monday. "And then he does it again. He drives into me, and I'm shocked, and he continues doing it again and again, as the video shows."

Jung says the driver eventually got out and threw his bike to the curb. Witnesses told CTV Ottawa the same thing, although that moment was not captured on camera.

Jung claims the driver approached him a second time after throwing the bike, to demand that he move. "I said, 'No, no, you need to stay here,' and he slapped me across the face," Jung said.

Police were called to the scene but opted not to press any charges.

Ottawa police Const. Chuck Benoit called the incident a verbal argument.

"There's discretion not to charge because it's two consenting adults in a wrong situation," he told CTV Ottawa.

With files from CTV Ottawa