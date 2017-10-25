

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - An independent assessment of the Toronto office of Canada's spy agency has uncovered concerns about bullying, favouritism and discrimination.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has just released an executive summary of the assessment carried out last spring.

In a statement issued late today, CSIS director David Vigneault says the behaviour described in the report is categorically unacceptable.

Vigneault says CSIS does not tolerate harassment, discrimination or bullying under any circumstances.

He adds that while the assessment highlights positive changes over the last two years, CSIS will continue to take steps to address the issues.

Five intelligence officers and analysts allege in a claim filed in Federal Court that they were bullied and harassed while working at CSIS.