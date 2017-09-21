

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Crown prosecutors are asking that a Calgary mother who treated her seven-year-old son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection be sentenced to at least five years in jail.

Tamara Lovett was found guilty in January of criminal negligence causing death by a judge who said Lovett "gambled away" the life of her son Ryan by treating him without seeking medical help in 2013.

Prosecutor Jonathan Hak told Lovett's sentencing hearing she ignored obvious warning signs and caused her son unnecessary suffering.

He said that Lovett ignored a friend's advice to seek help for Ryan hours before his death and that she isn't likely to change her mind about holistic medicine.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner said his client has already suffered pain and torment for causing Ryan's death.

He told court Lovett was not a mean or abusive mother but someone who made a mistake.

"Tamara Lovett has suffered the ultimate penalty for her actions --the death of her son," Hepner told court Thursday. He noted that a psychiatric report shows Lovett is remorseful.

"She realizes her belief system caused the death of her son."

Lovett gave her son dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden in their Calgary home for 10 days in March 2013.

Lovett, 48, testified she thought Ryan had a cold or the flu. She didn't think his swollen lymph nodes, an oozing ear infection and jaundiced eyes were anything she couldn't handle.

"I never thought he had anything that I couldn't treat. I never expected him to do anything but get better," she testified at her trial. "I failed because I didn't know he was that sick.

"I just thought he was sick. I didn't know. I'm so sorry."

Alberta's chief medical examiner testified that the boy's body was full of group A streptococcus bacteria, which caused most of his major organs to fail.

The medical examiner also said it appeared that Ryan had died well before paramedics responded to Lovett's panic-stricken, early-morning 911 call on March 2, 2013.

"Ms. Lovett did indeed know the level of Ryan's suffering but made the deliberate choice not to seek medical care," Justice Kristine Eidsvik said in her January ruling.

"Doing the best she could was in fact not the best she could do."

The judge noted that Ryan did not have a birth certificate or a health-care card.

Lovett has undergone psychiatric testing and has been free on bail since her conviction.