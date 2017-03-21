Crown stays charges for 36 arrested in anti-Mafia op
Mario Desmarais, left, with the Montreal Police Department and Michel Arcand with the RCMP speak to reporters during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Montreal, Thursday, June 12, 2014, where they spoke about Project Clemenza. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 12:23PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Crown has stayed charges against 36 people arrested in a massive anti-Mafia bust in Quebec.
A federal prosecutor says her office conducted an exhaustive review of the charges in the RCMP-led Project Clemenza and used its discretion to abandon the proceedings today.
Sabrina Delli Fraine told reporters that numerous factors played a part in the decision, including a recent Supreme Court ruling that set strict time limits for cases to get to trial.
Delli Fraine says the Crown will maintain cases against 11 other accused, with proceedings to resume May 23.
Project Clemenza was a series of busts against organized crime between 2014 and 2016 that led to dozens of arrests related to drugs and weapons.
The federal prosecutor can refile charges in the cases within 12 months should the evidence warrant it.
Delli Fraine says given that police and prosecutors worked on the investigation over several years, the decision to stay the charges was made after much reflection.
