Steady rainfall isn’t enough to keep hundreds of revellers away from Parliament Hill as the nation gets set to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Hundreds of people, many wearing rain slickers and holding umbrellas, lined up early Saturday morning in Ottawa to get a good view of the main stage as festivities get underway for the country’s biggest party of the year.

A line of people waiting to get through security stretched for blocks on Wellington Street.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also in Ottawa to mark the special occasion.

On Saturday morning, Prince Charles met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall, where the royal became an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada.

During the chat, the pair discussed the rainy conditions. "We're Canadians," Trudeau was heard to say. "We can handle a little weather."

Dignitaries and politicians from around the world are joining in the celebration, sending notes of congratulations and birthday wishes to the Great White North.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a shout-out on Twitter, wishing Canadians and his “new found friend” Justin Trudeau a “Happy Canada Day.”

Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

In a video posted online, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes on Canada’s birthday.

“There are few countries anywhere in the world which hold such a strong connection to Scotland as Canada does,” she said.

FM @NicolaSturgeon's message to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/eDKsm5SzJW — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) July 1, 2017

Other Canada Day activities in Ottawa include a speech from Trudeau. In a Canada Day statement issued Saturday, the prime minister acknowledged tensions with Canada’s indigenous community leading up to the sesquicentennial.

“As we mark Canada 150, we also recognize that for many, today is not an occasion for celebration; Indigenous Peoples in this country have faced oppression for centuries,” Trudeau said. “As a society, we must acknowledge and apologize for past wrongs, and chart a path forward for the next 150 years – one in which we continue to build our nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationship with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Nation.”

Canada Day celebrations are taking place across the country Saturday, and kicked off with a boat cruise off the shores of Cape Spear, N.L. – Canada’s most easterly point.

