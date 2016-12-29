

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Crews say they will resume a search Friday morning for two snowshoers missing in the backcountry of Vancouver's North Shore.

The search for 43-year-old Roy Lee and 64-year-old Chun Lam was called off Wednesday due to heavy snowfall and high winds in the area.

A post on the North Shore Rescue Facebook page says the search will begin again at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, and the team is hoping for a break in the weather so crews can get into the field and helicopters can take to the sky.

Avalanche Canada forecasts the risk of a snow slide on south coast mountains will decrease by Friday, but says conditions in the area will remain dangerous at the treeline and alpine levels.

Lee and Lam were last seen on Christmas Day snowshoeing in the backcountry past Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver.

North Shore Rescue spokesman Mike Danks has said that Wednesday was a pivotal day for the pair, who were not equipped to remain outdoors in the frigid conditions and heavy snow that has fallen since Sunday.