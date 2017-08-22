Crews battling largest recorded wildfire in B.C. history
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek behind a trailer park that was almost completely destroyed by wildfire, in Boston Flats, B.C., in the early morning hours of Monday July 10, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2017 8:05AM EDT
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - More than 400 firefighters are battling to contain the largest recorded wildfire in British Columbia's history.
Kevin Skrepnek with the B.C. Wildfire Service says 19 fires have merged in B.C.'s Interior, creating a single fire that's estimated to be more than 4,600 square kilometres in size.
Previously, the largest recorded B.C. wildfire was a 2,200 square kilometre blaze that burned in the northeastern part of the province in 1958.
It's been a record-breaking fire season in B.C., with more than one-thousand fires scorching about 10,000 square kilometres since April 1st.
Emergency Management B.C. says 3,800 people remain displaced by the fires and nearly 10,000 more have been warned that they may need to leave on a moment's notice.
Skrepnek says crews fighting flames in the southern part of the province are getting help from calm weather and seasonal temperatures, but unsettled conditions are expected to return later this week, bringing wind and possible lightning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman facing terror charges forced to appear in court: 'You are all infidels'
- Ontario man allegedly snaps photo holding duck by neck, charged with cruelty
- One killed, five hurt in Highway 401 crash near Quebec border
- Anti-migrant banners pop up, taken down in Montreal, including at Olympic Stadium
- New father prods East Coast Sobeys about mothers-only parking spot