A Federal Court in Toronto is hearing a historic constitutional challenge to Canadian laws that allow indefinite immigration detention.

The case being argued today centres around Alvin Brown. Lawyers representing Brown, who was held in custody in maximum-security prisons for five years, are arguing that his constitutional rights were violated.

Brown, now 40, moved to Canada when he was seven years old as a permanent resident. After living in the country for a few decades, he lost his permanent residency status after several criminal convictions. He spent five years in detention before he was separated from his family and deported to Jamaica last fall.

"It was horrible, I would have rather been dead than detained, not knowing when I would be released,” Brown said in a press release on Monday. “I spent five years in there and I still can't get over it. The experience is trapped in my mind."

Jared Will, a lawyer representing Brown, asked the court today: “What protections must be in place when the state wields such powers of detention?”

Guidy Mamann, a Toronto immigration lawyer not involved in the case, told CTV News Channel that the court will have to decide whether or not continued detention under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act violates Section 7 and Section 9 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“That is the right to not be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned against your constitutional rights,” he explained.

Mamann said officials with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) detain people for extended periods of time in order to coerce them into co-operating with their investigations. He said that a lot of the time someone will arrive in Canada without a passport or a birth certificate and the federal government will throw them in prison until they help them come up with a solution for their own deportation.

It’s difficult to immediately deport immigrants to another country if they don’t have any record of them having been there, Mamann said.

“You need a receiving country,” he said. “No country is going to accept Canada’s deportees if they don’t believe those people are their responsibility.”

The lawyers representing Brown’s case launched the challenge two years ago and are calling on the CBSA to justify its practice of long-term imprisonment and introduce legislation to end it. They are arguing that the system is stacked against detainees because of a “lack of procedural fairness.”

Canada is one of the few countries without a time limit on immigration detention. Mamann said the United States and countries in Europe cap their detention period at six months.

“If the CBSA can’t figure out where this person belongs within six months, then some other alternative has to be found,” he argued.

Mamann also took issue with the type of facilities detainees are being held in.

“They should not be, in any event, held in a facility that holds criminals, he said. “Many of these people are not criminals. They should be held in a facility that’s more reflective of what they’re in detention for.”

Richard Kurland, an immigration and refugee lawyer not working on Brown’s case, told CTV News Channel that it’s important to remember that detainment in these cases is not a criminal punishment but an administrative act. That’s why he believes modern technology can offer a better solution than detention centres can.

“We can now slap electronic bracelets on individuals and track them 24/7 literally. There’s not the same need for detention as 20 years ago, let alone 10 years ago,” Kurland said from Vancouver on Monday.

According to The End Immigration Detention Network (EIDN), a party in Brown’s case, at least 15 people have died in Canadian immigration custody since 2000.

The hearing is expected to last two days with the government making their arguments on Tuesday.