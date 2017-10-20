Court considering expert witness in life support case as family asks for tests on brain dead woman
Taquisha McKitty, 27, is shown in this photo provided by her family.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 12:35PM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- A Toronto-area court is weighing whether an American doctor who says he doesn't believe in brain death is qualified to serve as an expert witness in a case centred on life support.
The family of Taquisha McKitty has called on Dr. Paul Byrne to testify that the 27-year-old woman should not have been declared brain dead last month.
Byrne told a Brampton, Ont., court earlier this week he thinks brain death is a made up concept meant to facilitate the collection of organ donations.
The lawyer for McKitty's doctor in hospital is arguing that Byrne is biased and should not be allowed to give evidence.
McKitty was admitted to hospital in mid-September after overdosing on drugs and was declared brain dead days later.
Her family obtained an injunction to keep her on a respirator and conduct more medical tests while it challenges that decision.
It now seeks to further extend the injunction and have McKitty filmed for 72 hours to assess whether her movements are reflexes, as the hospital doctor maintains.
