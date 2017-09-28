

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Police are warning the public about a man and a woman they say are wanted in connection with what investigators are calling a "crime spree" across southern Ontario.

They say the 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman both have connections to Niagara Region and the St. Catharines, Ont., area.

Niagara regional police say they are wanted by police services in several communities -- including Halton Region, Brantford, Waterloo Region, Guelph and London -- on charges ranging from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

They say 25 incidents have been linked to the couple since Aug. 18, including one on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake in which several police and civilian vehicles were damaged as the pair evaded arrest.

Investigators say the man and woman are considered risks to public safety and should not be approached.

Police say they are known to change vehicles frequently.