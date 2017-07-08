A Halifax wedding party received a police escort to the wedding after their limo caught fire Saturday.

The group had stopped at a local park to take photos when they found their limousine was engulfed in flames.

People on the street offered the couple advice but it didn’t seem needed. The bride remained calm throughout the unexpected turn of events.

She continued to take photos in the Public Gardens before the whole wedding party received a police escort to the wedding.

There were no injuries reported but the limousine was completely destroyed.

It is still unclear what started the fire.

With files from CTV Atlantic