A Halifax wedding party received a police escort to the wedding after their limo caught fire Saturday.

Fire destroys limousine of wedding party Spring Garden Road pic.twitter.com/9LMgTPtZ5u — George Reeves (@GeorgeReevesCTV) July 8, 2017

The group had stopped at a local park to take photos when they found their limousine was engulfed in flames.

Wedding party is stranded right now, waiting for a ride to the party venue pic.twitter.com/iH1esdJ9dF — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

People on the street offered the couple advice but it didn’t seem needed. The bride remained calm throughout the unexpected turn of events.

People on the street are giving the couple advice, but I'm not sure any one has gone through this exact situation. pic.twitter.com/pFqruHcLtj — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

Considering her ride went up in smoke, the bride is incredibly calm, posing for pictures in the park. pic.twitter.com/EMsHAtdfkn — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

She continued to take photos in the Public Gardens before the whole wedding party received a police escort to the wedding.

How's this for a happy ending? The couple is getting a police escort to their ceremony. pic.twitter.com/WPMxOo1KuB — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

There were no injuries reported but the limousine was completely destroyed.

Wedding party safe after their limousine catches fire. pic.twitter.com/tqQizRHF3f — George Reeves (@GeorgeReevesCTV) July 8, 2017

It is still unclear what started the fire.

