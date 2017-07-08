

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Halifax couple’s wedding day was interrupted Saturday, when their limousine went up in flames, torching their marriage license and a cheque for their photographer.

Fire destroys limousine of wedding party Spring Garden Road pic.twitter.com/9LMgTPtZ5u — George Reeves (@GeorgeReevesCTV) July 8, 2017

The groom, Phil Mabley, said he felt overwhelmed, but wasn’t sure if that was because of the fire or just “the whole day in general.” He said he is lucky that his new wife is such a “calming influence.”

The bride remained calm throughout the unexpected turn of events, continuing to take photos in the Public Gardens before the whole wedding party received a police escort to the wedding.

People on the street are giving the couple advice, but I'm not sure any one has gone through this exact situation. pic.twitter.com/pFqruHcLtj — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

Considering her ride went up in smoke, the bride is incredibly calm, posing for pictures in the park. pic.twitter.com/EMsHAtdfkn — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

How's this for a happy ending? The couple is getting a police escort to their ceremony. pic.twitter.com/WPMxOo1KuB — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBat) July 8, 2017

Wedding party safe after their limousine catches fire. pic.twitter.com/tqQizRHF3f — George Reeves (@GeorgeReevesCTV) July 8, 2017

With files from CTV Atlantic