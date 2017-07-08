A Halifax couple’s wedding day was interrupted Saturday, when their limousine went up in flames, torching their marriage license and a cheque for their photographer.

The groom, Phil Mabley, said he felt overwhelmed, but wasn’t sure if that was because of the fire or just “the whole day in general.” He said he is lucky that his new wife is such a “calming influence.”

The bride remained calm throughout the unexpected turn of events, continuing to take photos in the Public Gardens before the whole wedding party received a police escort to the wedding.

