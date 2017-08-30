If your Canadian currency has Chinese writing on it, it’s fake.

That’s the message RCMP in Campbellton, N.B. had for people in the area on Wednesday, after receiving reports of fake $20 and $100 bills with Chinese writing on them.

Northeast District RCMP have released a photo of one of the counterfeit twenties, which shows pink Chinese writing printed quite clearly over the clear panel on the polymer bill. A black track is also visible at the corner of the bill. Not that you need to see that to tell.

“These bills are distinct in that they have Chinese writing on them,” police said.

“Residents and businesses are advised to carefully check bills during transactions and immediately report any suspicious bills to their local RCMP detachment.”

The Bank of Canada has plenty of resources to help people spot a fake bill. But in this case, one probably doesn’t need to be an expert to pick out the not-so-tell-tale signs of a forgery.