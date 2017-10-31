

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is urging the province's anti-corruption unit to publicly release as many details as possible about the arrest of a member of the legislature.

Couillard says there are currently more questions than answers about Guy Ouellette's arrest last week.

The premier told reporters in Quebec City today the arrest of a member of the national assembly for reasons that remain unclear is a serious and exceptional situation.

Ouellette, 65, was detained last Wednesday in connection with an investigation by the unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.

He has said he's being intimidated and muzzled by UPAC in an attempt to keep him quiet.

Ouellette, who has not been charged, is expected to address the national assembly this afternoon.