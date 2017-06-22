

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says Muslims also have a responsibility in the fight against terrorism.

Couillard says the stabbing of a police officer at the Flint airport in Michigan is the kind of terrorist event that cannot be disconnected "from Islam in general."

The premier was speaking a day after a Montreal man from Tunisia was charged after someone shouted in Arabic before stabbing the officer in the neck.

A criminal complaint charging Amor Ftouhi with committing violence at an airport says he asked an officer who subdued him why the officer didn't kill him.

Couillard said fighting terrorism is a responsibility that must be shared by everyone, including Muslims.

Wednesday's attack at Bishop International Airport is being investigated as an act of terrorism, but the FBI says authorities have no indication at this time the suspect was involved in a "wider plot."