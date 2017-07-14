

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A member of the military has been charged in a sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta 10 years ago.

The Department of National Defence says a corporal based in Valcartier, Que., was charged on Thursday.

It says the charge was laid after another member of the Canadian Forces was sexually assault at the Alberta base in 2007.

The military says the accused could face a court martial, but a date and location have yet to be decided.