

CTVNews.ca Staff





One day after a peaceful protest, the controversial statue of Halifax’s founder was defaced with graffiti.

Sometime after the tarp was removed from the Edward Cornwallis statue in the city’s Cornwallis Park, graffiti reading “F*** 150” was written near the base, in reference to Canada’s 150th anniversary. City maps were taped over the graffiti.

Protesters surrounded the statue on Saturday afternoon and cheered as a city-owned truck helped drape the statue with a tarp, a compromise after a call to remove the statue.

Cornwallis founded the city of Halifax in 1749 shortly before issuing a bounty for Mi’kmaq scalps. Throughout the years, the Mi’kmaq people have continued to call for the removal of the statue.

A call to action was read out at the protest which was accepted by Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. Savage said he will bring the demands to the city council on Tuesday.

The tarp remained on the statue throughout Saturday, before it was defaced.