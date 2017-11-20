Cops nab alleged impaired driver in P.E.I. McDonald's drive-thru
This Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo shows a McDonald's sign at one of the company's restaurants in Miami. (Alan Diaz, File/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 3:30PM EST
STRATFORD, P.E.I. - An alleged drunk driver who jumped the line in a McDonald's drive-thru proved easy to catch: He was still waiting for his food when police arrived.
RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., say the man went to the restaurant at about 10 a.m. Saturday, and pushed ahead of other motorists.
He argued with another driver, police were called, and the Mounties found their man still in the drive-thru.
Police say he "displayed signs of impairment when confronted" and was arrested for drunk driving.
It's alleged the man's breath samples were just over three times the legal limit.
A 37-year-old Charlottetown-area man faces impaired driving charges and police say his vehicle was also seized for 30 days under a new impaired driving law.
