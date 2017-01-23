

CTVNews.ca Staff





A federal prisoner convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping has escaped from a corrections facility in southern Ontario, according to police.

David Maracle, 51, is said to have left the Henry Trail Community Correctional Facility in Kingston, Ont., on foot at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Kingston Police say Maracle has an extensive criminal history with convictions including possession of a weapon, break and enter, assault, kidnapping, and sexual assaults, and overcome resistance choking

He is described as a First Nations man with short dark hair, standing five feet and ten inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing green and grey cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a dark sweater or jacket.

Kingston Police and the Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their search with assistance from Correctional Service Canada.

Authorities are asking the public to call 911 if they observe anyone matching his description or behaving suspiciously.