

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hours after he was found guilty for three counts of first-degree murder, Douglas Garland was hospitalized late Friday following an assault in a remand centre.

Calgary’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has confirmed that a paramedic crew was dispatched to the Calgary Remand Centre at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday following reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his late 50s, was transported by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, an EMS spokesperson said.

Sources have confirmed to CTV Calgary that Garland was the victim of the attack, which was allegedly at the hands of fellow inmates.

Garland’s lawyer, Kim Ross, confirmed that Garland was attacked Friday night. Garland was at the remand centre waiting to be transferred to a federal institution.

Kim said he expects his client to return to the jail later on Saturday.

Police did not identify the victim, but said a 57-year-old inmate was seriously injured after being assaulted by several other inmates. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Friday afternoon, Garland was sentenced to 75 years in prison without parole for the grisly murders of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

With files from CTV Calgary and the Canadian Press