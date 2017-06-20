

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A Quebec TV network is reporting that convicted murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta will be getting married this month.

TVA Nouvelles says the man who killed and dismembered Chinese student Jun Lin in 2012 will wed a male inmate from New Brunswick on June 26 at the penitentiary in Port-Cartier, on Quebec's North Shore.

Magnotta, who will turn 35 in July, is serving his life sentence at the maximum-security institution after being convicted in December 2014 of first-degree murder in Lin's slaying.

Magnotta was also found guilty of the four other charges he faced: criminally harassing then-prime minister Stephen Harper and other members of Parliament; mailing obscene and indecent material; committing an indignity to a body; and publishing obscene materials.

In June 2015, it was revealed that Magnotta was looking for a "prince charming" on a matchmaking website for prisoners.

His profile was posted on Canadian Inmates Connect Inc., a website that tries to hook up lonesome convicts -- some behind bars for violent offences like first-degree murder -- with potential companions on the outside.

"Seeking single white male, 28-38 years of age, white and in shape," read a blurb the website's founder said at the time was written by Magnotta.

"One who is loyal, preferably educated, financially and emotionally stable for a long-term committed relationship. If you think you could be my prince charming, send me a detailed letter with at least 2 photos."

The ad was removed at Magnotta's request in July 2015 after the site's creator said she received a letter saying he had found what he "was looking for."