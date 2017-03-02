A convicted rapist working as a maintenance worker at a Calgary apartment complex has been charged after a woman woke up to find a man crouching beside her bed in the middle of the night.

Calgary police said the woman went out to a pub with a group of friends and a man who worked as the custodian in her apartment building, located in the 9900 block of Fairmount Dr. S.E., on the night of Feb. 25. At the end of the evening, the woman returned home and went to bed alone.

At 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 26, the woman awoke to discover a man she recognized as the maintenance worker crouching beside her bed, according to police. The frightened woman told the man to leave and he complied. Police said there was no physical altercation during the encounter. The woman immediately called 911 after the man left her apartment.

Staff Sgt. Bruce Walker, of the Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit, told reporters on Wednesday that Phillip Allan Skulnec, 38, of Calgary has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit a sexual assault.

Skulnec was arrested in 2007 after he used a weapon to trap a 27-year-old woman in her Edmonton apartment before he brutally sexually assaulted her for hours. He was eventually charged with kidnapping and sexual assault and sentenced to nine years in prison, which was reduced to three-and-a-half years due to time already served.

Skulnec was also placed on the National Sex Offender Registry following his release from prison in 2015.

The man’s prior history of violent sexual assault is raising questions about why the apartment complex would hire a convicted rapist and provide him with easy access to residents’ homes.

Police said Skulnec carried keys to all of the apartments in the complex as part of his job as a maintenance worker.

The management of the Calgary apartment complex where the latest incident occurred said Skulnec has now been fired in light of the allegations against him, but they would not disclose if a background check had been conducted before he was hired.

A building manager at the apartment complex, who didn’t want to reveal his name, told CTV Calgary on Wednesday that he was shocked when he heard the news.

“We did not know and I never had any incident with him during the time he was here,” he explained.

As for the woman who found the man in her bedroom, Calgary Police Staff Sgt. Bruce Walker said she is shaken by what happened but that she has a good support system in place to help her recover from the ordeal.

The police said there isn’t any evidence to suggest there are other victims out there but they are encouraging any victims of sexual assault to come forward at any time.

Skulnec is scheduled to appear in court on March 6. None of the allegations against him have been tested in court.

With files from CTV Calgary