

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led more than 100 groups during the Toronto Pride Parade this year.

But one group visibly missing from today’s festivities was the Toronto Police, after Pride organizers accepted a list of demands from Black Lives Matter Toronto that included banning uniformed officers from the parade.

Some Toronto Police officers instead attended the New York City Pride Parade after being invited by the Gay Officers Action League of New York to walk with the New York Police Department. But that parade was not without controversy, as the NYC parade came to a standstill when Black Lives Matter staged a sit-in, similar to what the group did last year at the Toronto Pride Parade.

People online voiced their opinions on whether police officers should have been allowed to attend Toronto’s parade.

Good to know our "Progressive" PM is participating in an event that #BlackLiveMatter held hostage, & banned police from attending. #PrideTO — Alex Cowan (@AA_Cowan) June 25, 2017

#PrideTO so sad that Toronto police cant participate - ny had issues too - but dealt with it without giving into ultimatums — bebu (@bebu1616) June 25, 2017

Cops on the We Support Our Police balcony are throwing coloured bead necklaces into the appreciative crowd �� #prideTO pic.twitter.com/of8grKZ3Rp — Dan Schaumann (@danschaumann) June 25, 2017

Honoured group Rainbow Railroad marches in parade- subhead

Meanwhile, one of the group’s participating in this year’s parade was 2017 honoured group, Rainbow Railroad.

The organization is dedicated to helping persecuted LGBTQ individuals from around the world find safety.

According to Kimahli Powell, the executive director of Rainbow Railroad, the recognition from Pride Toronto is an honour in itself and gives the organization an opportunity to become known to the rest of the world.

“Toronto Pride is one of the largest prides so this is a really remarkable opportunity to spotlight our work,” Powell told CTV News Channel.

According to Powell, the organization hopes that Canada can take more of a leadership role when it comes to welcoming persecuted LGBTQ individuals into the country.