The interim leader of the Conservative Party says the decision to grant an absolute discharge to the man found not criminally responsible in the beheading of a fellow bus passenger “doesn’t seem right.”

Will Baker, formerly known as Vincent Li, killed 22-year-old Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in Manitoba on July 30, 2008. Li was diagnosed as schizophrenic and found not criminally responsible for the killing due to his mental disorder.

In its decision issued on Friday, Manitoba's Criminal Code Review Board said that Baker was no longer a “significant threat” to public safety.

“The Review Board has taken into account the safety of the public, which is the paramount consideration, the present mental condition of Mr. Baker and his reintegration into society and his other needs,” the Board wrote in its decision.

In a Facebook post, Rona Ambrose called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize “the rights of victims,” after Friday’s decision by the Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board.

“Now Li is a free man and he’s even legally changed his name to Will Baker,” Ambrose wrote. “He’ll be living not too far away from Tim McLean’s mother.”

McLean’s mother, Carol de Delley, had pleaded with the review board to keep conditions on Baker, including the requirement that he check in nightly with a pharmacist to make sure he was taking medication.

But Dr. Jeffrey Waldman, who treated Baker, testified to the board that Li is now “low risk,” and that he wants to pursue training and travel to China. The doctor said Baker could relapse if he is off medication for a prolonged period.

Dave Melcosky, Tim McLean’s great-uncle, told CTV Winnipeg Saturday that the family was having a rough time with the decision. “It’s a clean slate for Vince Li, it’s not a clean slate for the de Delleys,” he said. “It goes on and on.”

Jay Prober, a criminal lawyer who represents the McLean family, said Friday’s decision ignored the rights of his clients. He called the decision disturbing and a “travesty of justice.”

“The board was supposed to look at the threat not only to physical safety but also psychological harm,” Prober told CTV News Channel. “The McLean family are members of the public and the board has ignored the rights of these victims.”

In an interview on CTV News Channel Saturday, mental health advocate with the Canadian Mental Health Association Mark Henick said he agrees with the ruling.

“His probability is quite low and I do have faith in his treatment team that he was thoroughly assessed and that they’re confident that he doesn’t pose a significant risk.”

Henick said that at the time of the killing, Baker “believed” that he was being attacked by a “demonic force.”

“These kinds of hallucinations or delusions of persecution, of oppression, especially religiously oriented, are not at all uncommon,” he added. “However, it is very, very rare for people to become violent in this way.”

He added that Baker, “prior to this tragic, horrific event, probably never really received a meaningful kind of treatment that he needed.”

Once he was found criminally not responsible, Baker was “compelled” to receive treatment that “finally” addressed his mental health issues, Henick said.

“Even though this circumstance was horrific for the Canadian public and certainly for the victims and victim’s family, I don’t believe that there’s a risk here that Mr. (Baker) will reoffend or that people have any reason to worry,” he said.

Henick said that while there is no longer a “court mandate” to continue medical treatment, he suspects Baker would likely maintain contact with his treatment team.

“If, in the future, his psychiatrist or any medical professional connected with him does feel that he poses a risk of harm to himself or others, they’re legally obligated to report that anyway,” he said.