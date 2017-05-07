

CTVNews.ca Staff





Neighbours gathered on Saturday outside the Ontario home of a woman killed in Belize, to pay their respects to a person they said would "do anything for everyone."

Many laid flowers in front of a makeshift memorial to Francesca Matus, 52, at the home where she lived part-time in Keswick, Ont. Matus's remains are expected to be flown back to Canada in the next few days.

The mother of two was found dead in a sugar cane field earlier this week, along with her 36-year-old American boyfriend, Drew De Voursney. Police in Belize said the two appeared to have been strangled to death.

Those who knew Matus said her death will leave a major void in the Keswick community, where she was known as a friendly and generous person. "She never, ever went by without saying hi, so it was one of those people that you just don't forget," one neighbour told CTV Barrie.

"She was a really, really good person," added another neighbour. "She'd do anything for you."

Matus and De Voursney were last seen leaving a bar at 11 p.m. on Apr. 25. Friends reported her missing on Apr. 28, when she failed to return to Canada. The couple were found dead on May 1.

A funeral will be held for Matus in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Thursday.

De Voursney's body is expected to be returned to Georgia for burial.

Police have detained a Canadian citizen in connection with the deaths.

On Thursday, a Belize police sergeant told The Canadian Press the man was still in custody and was facing a burglary charge.

The sergeant added the man was also “a person of interest for the murders."

He added police are also looking at other people in connection to the murders, but the Canadian is the only person in custody so far.

With files from the Canadian Press