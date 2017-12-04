Common-law husband pleads guilty to killing Calgary actress
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 1:30PM EST
CALGARY -- A Calgary man has admitted to killing his common-law wife and hiding her body outside the home they shared.
Joshua Burgess entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder at what was supposed to be the beginning of his second-degree murder trial.
Actress Shannon Madill, who was 25, was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2014, after failing to show up for a family event.
Her body was discovered seven months later buried in the backyard of her home.
Members of Madill's family expressed their grief in victim impact statements and voiced anger that Burgess had pretended to be remorseful while she was missing.
Madill's father says he feels a sense of betrayal, because his daughter's death came at the hands of someone he knew.
